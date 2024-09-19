Open Menu

Judicial Reforms, Constitutional Amendment To Be Made With Broader Consensus: Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday said that judicial reforms and constitutional amendment would be made with broader consensus of the political parties.

Bringing constitutional amendment and legislation was the responsibility of the parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a backlog of thousands of cases in the courts, he said adding that judicial reforms would help resolve the cases besides provide speedy justice to people.

Aqeel Malik said that the government is working on judicial reforms aimed at providing speedy justice to people.

Commenting on prime minister upcoming visit to New York and the Kashmir cause, he said Pakistan’s government has

clear stance on the Kashmir issue and added it must be resolved through United Nations resolution.

