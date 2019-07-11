UrduPoint.com
Judicial Reforms Imperative For Country: Chann

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Judicial reforms imperative for country: Chann

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann on Wednesday said that judicial reforms was imperative for improving the system in the country.

Talking to a private news channel programme, he said that a video scandal presented by Pakistan Muslim League-N, to malign the credibility of a judge, could be a tactics.

He added the PML-N wanted to use that video tap as bargaining chip for release of its party leader.

Everyday, he said a new case of corruption regarding PML-N was appearing before the public.

In reply to a question he said we wanted to discuss economy and other issues for better future of the people of the country.

The government, he said did not make any case against the party leaders of PPP and PML-N. Nadeem Afzal Chann said that the PPP and PML-N leaders had been facing jail due to massive corruption cases registered during their period of tenures.

He said the judiciary had its own system to tackle the cases. However, he said that there was need to bring improvement in the judicial process.

