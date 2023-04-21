Judicial reforms imperative to bring further improvement in justice system:Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that judicial reforms are imperative to bring further improvement in the justice system of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said we had to face tough decisions given by courts but the PML-N leaders always respected the judiciary.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party leaders cannot forget the murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the prime ministership over "Iqama".

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made all-out efforts to develop the country and improve the living standard of poor people.

He said the people would elect the PML-N, in the next elections with a thumping majority.

In reply to a question about the election date given by the court for Punjab province, he said the Parliament was a supreme institution and all the discussion regarding public affairs would be made at its forum.