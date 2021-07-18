Judicial reforms imperative to check crime rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing committee on Interior, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz on Sunday said reforms in judicial system were imperative to check crime rate in the society.

Talking to ptv he said, supremacy of law could play a pivotal role in declining street crimes which a major challenge in current circumstances.

He said criminal minded people did not abide by law and it is unfortunate that number of violators are increasing.

One of the main reason behind this menace is delayed justice system and the inconvenience they face due to fulfill legal formalities of complain against crime in police stations as well as in courts.

It is also direly needed to improve image of police by adopting people friendly attitude which would help establish a constructive and productive society.

He said the incumbent government was taking measures to introduce police reforms, adding, a committee has been constituted to make police department efficient.

High unemployment rate due to increasing population was also one of the major reason of increasing crime rate in the society, he remarked.