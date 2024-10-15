Judicial Reforms Imperative To Strengthen System: Dr Tariq
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Judicial reforms and constitutional amendment are essential to strengthen system and provide speedy justice to people
The legal reforms would help resolve thousands of cases pending in the lower and upper courts of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about require numbers for passing constitutional amendment, he said, the government would have the required numbers before passing the constitutional amendment.
To a question about health issue of the founder of PTI, he said the fake news and rumors are being spread in this regard adding that physicians have examined the PTI founder in jail and declared him healthy.
To another question, he said, the government has invited the opposition to sit together at the parliament forum and discuss issues relating to public interest.
Commenting on SCO summit, he said holding summit in Pakistan would help accelerate economic activity across the region.
He, however said that Pakistan is facing security challenges and no compromise would be made on security matters. He said that government is making all out efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in all parts.
