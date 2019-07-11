(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Spokesperson Prime Minister Imran Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that judicial reforms are inevitable in order to bring betterment in the country's system.Talking to a private media channel on Thursday Nadeem Afzal Chan said that court reforms are necessary in order to bring betterment in the system of the country.

He said video scandal presented by the PML-N can be a tactics to taint the image of the Judge.PML-N wants to use this video tape as a deal for the release of their party leader.No case is filed against PML-N or PPP during the tenure of incumbent government.Leaders of PML-N and PPP are facing jail because corruption cases were filed on high level during their own terms.Judiciary has its own system to cope with cases but there is need to bring betterment in the judicial system.