Judicial Reforms Not Person-specific: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Judicial reforms not person-specific: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Tuesday said that the ongoing judicial reforms were not aimed at benefiting specific individuals.

Talking to a private news channel, he clarified that the amendments were part of broader structural reforms needed to strengthen the judicial system.

“It is wrong to create the impression that these reforms are person-specific. The proposed changes are designed to enhance the overall efficiency of the judiciary," he said.

He said that nearly 90 amendments were being developed in collaboration with the Law Minister, focusing particularly on improving the functioning of the lower courts.

He said that these amendments aim to address fundamental issues faced by the average citizen.

"The common man’s concern is not constitutional interpretation but the timely delivery of justice," he remarked.

"Our goal is to ensure that the legal system works efficiently for all, especially when it comes to providing speedy justice."

He said that these reforms were part of the government's ongoing efforts to overhaul the legal framework and ensure a more accessible and equitable justice system for all citizens.

