Judicial Reforms To Be Introduced In GB With Consultations Of Bar Associations, Lawyers: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Judicial reforms to be introduced in GB with consultations of Bar Associations, lawyers: CM

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Friday said the government would introduce judicial reforms in GB with the consultants of Bar Associations and lawyers in order to ensure speedy and timely justice.

In a meeting with the delegation of Gilgit Baltistan Bas Associations here, he said it was the priority of the government to ensure good governance and merit so that unprivileged and underdeveloped sections of the society could be developed.

The chief minister stated that vacant positions of judges would be filled and issues faced by lawyer community would be resolved as early as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

