Judicial Reforms To Be Introduced With Broad Consensus: Aqeel Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the government would introduce judicial reforms with the support of allied parties and broader consensus.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said the government was introducing the reforms in good faith, aiming to strengthen the judicial system further.

Barrister Malik said that the concept of Constitutional courts had also been supported by all political parties in the past, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

However, he noted that PTI's objections were more political in nature.

