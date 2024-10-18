Judicial Reforms To Help Provide Speedy Justice To People: Barrister Malik
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people besides resolving thousands of pending cases in the lower and upper courts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people besides resolving thousands of pending cases in the lower and upper courts.
Constitutional amendment and legal reforms are vital strengthen judicial system, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about appointment of the chief justice, he said, there is a mechanism and seniority system for appointment of the judges in the courts. After the constitutional amendment and legal reforms, he said, we could adopt a system to evaluate performance of the judges.
To another question about number game for passing the constitutional amendment, he hoped that the amendment would be made with the support of political parties including JUI-F.
Recent Stories
Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times
136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 2116 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges10 minutes ago
-
LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case10 minutes ago
-
PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhary10 minutes ago
-
Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured24 minutes ago
-
PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot24 minutes ago
-
CPWB hosts academic prize distribution ceremony24 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB chairs meeting on garbage collection, cleaning in district Central24 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan signs three bills into law24 minutes ago
-
PTI social media wing victimises innocent girls: Azma Bokhari36 minutes ago
-
Farmers must prefer rice harvester for harvesting36 minutes ago