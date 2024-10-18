Open Menu

Judicial Reforms To Help Provide Speedy Justice To People: Barrister Malik

Published October 18, 2024

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that Judicial reforms would help provide speedy justice to people besides resolving thousands of pending cases in the lower and upper courts

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms are vital strengthen judicial system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about appointment of the chief justice, he said, there is a mechanism and seniority system for appointment of the judges in the courts. After the constitutional amendment and legal reforms, he said, we could adopt a system to evaluate performance of the judges.

To another question about number game for passing the constitutional amendment, he hoped that the amendment would be made with the support of political parties including JUI-F.

