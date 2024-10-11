Open Menu

Judicial Reforms Vital To Provide Speedy Justice To People: Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that judicial reforms and constitutional amendment are vital to provide speedy justice to people.

Talking to a private television channel, he said we are engaged with political party leaders to develop broader consensus

on the matter of constitutional amendment.

He said that constitutional amendment is the need of an hour.

In reply to a question about appointment of apex court chief justice, he said, there is a mechanism for the appointment of

judges in the higher courts.

He, however said that senior most judge would be the chief justice of Pakistan after the retirement of the current judge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister TV Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

6 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

7 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

7 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

7 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

8 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan