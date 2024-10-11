Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that judicial reforms and constitutional amendment are vital to provide speedy justice to people.

Talking to a private television channel, he said we are engaged with political party leaders to develop broader consensus

on the matter of constitutional amendment.

He said that constitutional amendment is the need of an hour.

In reply to a question about appointment of apex court chief justice, he said, there is a mechanism for the appointment of

judges in the higher courts.

He, however said that senior most judge would be the chief justice of Pakistan after the retirement of the current judge.