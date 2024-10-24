Open Menu

Judicial Reforms Vital To Provide Speedy Justice To People: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people.

It is the duty of the Parliament to make legislation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is working on judicial reforms to strengthen judicial system, he said.

In reply to a question about constitutional amendment, he said that constitutional amendment has been made at the

forum of parliament.

