Judicial Reforms Vital To Provide Speedy Justice To People: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people.
It is the duty of the Parliament to make legislation, he said while talking to a private television channel.
The government is working on judicial reforms to strengthen judicial system, he said.
In reply to a question about constitutional amendment, he said that constitutional amendment has been made at the
forum of parliament.
Recent Stories
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
Qasim Noon reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment to Kashmir cause
CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisition amid industry concerns
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik19 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK19 minutes ago
-
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country19 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”19 minutes ago
-
Qasim Noon reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment to Kashmir cause32 minutes ago
-
ADB country director calls on Shaza Fatima32 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money laundering case3 hours ago
-
UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development projects3 hours ago
-
Legislation on anti-fake news being drafted: PA Speaker3 hours ago
-
Ugandan delegation visits NADRA HQ, explores collaborative opportunities3 hours ago
-
Progress on Chashma Lift Canal Project continues: Governor3 hours ago