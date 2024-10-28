Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people. Parliament has the right to make amendment in the constitution, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people. Parliament has the right to make amendment in the constitution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help strengthen judicial system, he said. 26th constitutional amendment has been made with the support and consensus of the political parties, he said. In reply to a question, he said dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues.