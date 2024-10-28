Open Menu

Judicial Reforms Vital To Provide Speedy Justice To People: Rana Ihsan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people. Parliament has the right to make amendment in the constitution, he said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Monday said that judicial reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people. Parliament has the right to make amendment in the constitution, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help strengthen judicial system, he said. 26th constitutional amendment has been made with the support and consensus of the political parties, he said. In reply to a question, he said dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament TV

Recent Stories

No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

19 minutes ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

28 minutes ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

28 minutes ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

28 minutes ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

32 minutes ago
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

33 minutes ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

33 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

33 minutes ago
 SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

33 minutes ago
 IGP meets police officials, their families, issues ..

IGP meets police officials, their families, issues relief orders

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan