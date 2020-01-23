UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Ex-MD PIA Extended Till Feb 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:08 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of former managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon till February 10, in illegal plots allotment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday extended the judicial remand of former managing director Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Ijaz Haroon till February 10, in illegal plots allotment case.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the above case connected with fake accounts scam.

The court directed to produce the accused on next date of hearing while extending his judicial remand time.

The former PIA MD was accused of selling 12 plots to fake allottees, which were then used to launder Rs 144 million for the Omni Group via two fake bank accounts.

