Judicial remand of four accused extended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday extended the judicial remand of four accused till September 13, in illegal allotment of a welfare plot case connected with fake accounts scam.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over NAB's report about absconder Younis Kodavi and directed the bureau to submit detailed report till September 18.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case pertaining to the fake accounts scam where National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that Younis Kodavi was in abroad.

To which, the judge observed that it seemed the bureau had written this report in haste. The court asked the NAB officials to present a detailed report along with the statements of two neighbors of the accused.

However, the court extended the judicial remand of four accused including Khawaja Mustafa Zulkernain, Khawaja Suleman Younis, Waheed Ahmed and Daoud Morkas in the same case.