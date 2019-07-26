UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Four Accused Extended In Fake Accounts Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:50 PM

An Accountability Court Friday extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of chairman Omni Group-- Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Waheed Ahmed Malik, an official of the firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):An Accountability Court Friday extended the judicial remand of Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majeed, a son of chairman Omni Group-- Khawaja M Salman Younis, a close relative of Majeed and Waheed Ahmed Malik, an official of the firm.

The three accused were produced before the Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir in mega money laundering and fake accounts investigation. The extended their judicial remand till August 27.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Zardari, his close aide and business partners Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and banker Taha Raza had also been arrested in fake accounts case by NAB.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria till August 26. Dr Dinshaw was facing charges of taking a loan on forged documents. He is also said to be involved in benefiting Park Lane Company through fake bank accounts.

This court also rejected the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further extension of physical remand of accused Ali Akber Abru and sent the accused jail on judicial remand.

Abru was accused of taking bribe worth Rs 5 million and inflicting loss to national exchequer in Thatha Water Supply scheme also connected with fake accounts case.

