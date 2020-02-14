UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Hamza Shehbaz Extended Till Feb 28

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:36 PM

Judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz extended till Feb 28

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till Feb 28 in money laundering case.AC Lahore took up the money laundering case against Hamza Shehbaz for hearing on Friday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz till Feb 28 in money laundering case.AC Lahore took up the money laundering case against Hamza Shehbaz for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, NAB officials presented Hamza Shehbaz before the court.Court has inquired from NAB Prosecutor that what is the position of this reference.Upon it NAB prosecutor replied that reference is in the last stages of preparation.

Meanwhile, Court also took up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Hamza Shehbaz for hearing.Judge while inquiring Hamza Shehbaz observed, "Did you have your National Identity Card presently"?Upon it Hamza Shehbaz replied that he didn't have ID card currently.Court directed for completing the attendance of Hamza Shahbaz after seeing name on Identity Card next and adjourned the hearing of money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.Court has extended the judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till Feb 28.

