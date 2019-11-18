Judicial remand of nine accused extended

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of nine accused till December 6, in mega money laundering and fake accounts cases.

The nine accused including Mustafa Zulkernain, Suleman Younis, Waheed Ahmed, Daudi Morkas, Kazam, Faisal Nadeem, Amanullah and others were produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The above persons were accused of embezzlement in subsidy funds for sugarcane growers. The court directed to produced the accused again on next date of hearing.