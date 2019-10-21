Judicial remand of Qaim Khani extended till Nov 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Monday extended the judicial remand of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) ex-director general Parks Liaqat Qaim Khani till November 14.

The accused was produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after his judicial remand time ended.

During the outset of hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official apprised the court regarding development in inquiry against the accused person. The court, however, extended his remand and sent him to Adiala jail.

It may be mentioned here that the former KMC official is currently facing an inquiry regarding the illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land.

He was arrested on September 18.

NAB officials raided Qaimkhani's residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They also recovered a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota's Surf, Land Cruiser, and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi's Mehran Town.