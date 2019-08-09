UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Rana Sana Ullah Extended Till August 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:22 PM

Judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah extended till August 24

The judicial remand of former Punjab Law minister Rana Sana Ullah has been extended till August 24 in drugs case

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) The judicial remand of former Punjab Law minister Rana Sana Ullah has been extended till August 24 in drugs case.The drugs case came up for hearing before the court Friday.The court directed that CCTV Footage be presented on the next hearing.

Court also directed the other accused to hire the services of lawyers.The co-accused of Rana Sana Ullah prayed " we have to hire lawyer therefore, court should give us time.The court while accepting the plea of co-accused adjourned the hearing of the case.

