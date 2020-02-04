Judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi extended till Feb 21

Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 21 in LNG case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Accountability Court (AC) has extended the judicial remand of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till Feb 21 in LNG case.AC judge Azam Khan took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court under stringent security measures.During the course of hearing, Judge remarked, "Some suspects have not submitted their surety bonds still in order to make sure their attendance".Court had ordered suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs 10 million in order to make sure attendance.Suspect Uzma Adil filed a petition in the court seeking reduction in the value of surety bonds.Counsel of Uzma Adil stated that name of Uzma Adil is on Exit Control List (ECL), and she is civil servant and there is no chance of her to flee abroad.On the other hand, compliance report of an absent suspect Shahid islam upon arrest warrants has been presented in the court.NAB prosecutor has informed the court that investigation officer has submitted travel history of suspect Shahid Islam in the court and it is being determined that suspect is in which country.Counsels of other suspects should defend the case to the extent of their suspects then it would be better.On the occasion, Counsel of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Barrister Zafar Ullah said that all suspects are in joint trip currently therefore whereabouts of absent suspect should be known.

Upon it NAB Prosecutor informed court that record of going abroad of suspect Shahid Islam is available.Judge Azam Khan remarked, "Summons of suspect were issued but he didn't appear then bailable arrest warrants were also issued along with summons".Barrister Zafar Ullah said that if suspect is abroad then issuing summons is of no use.NAB Prosecutor upon the surety bonds of Uzam Adil told the court that there should be one formula for submission of surety bonds for all suspects.Upon it Counsel of Uzma said every suspect has separate role in the case and in this no equality formula works.He said Uzma is a civil servant and cannot submit this hefty amount.He said Uzma is the widow of a martyr.NAB Prosecutor told the court that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a bail plea in the High Court.It has been said in the plea that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has not received the copies of reference.We have submitted reference and copies of reference and if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wants he can take copies of reference after getting permission from Court.Court has adjourned the hearing of case till Feb 21.