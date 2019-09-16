UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Sindh Bank Ex-president Extended Till October 7

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:18 PM

An accountability court (AC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of ex-president of Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh till October 7, in fake bank accounts case and also sought an investigation report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him on next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):An accountability court (AC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of ex-president of Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh till October 7, in fake bank accounts case and also sought an investigation report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him on next date of hearing.

The accused was produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir at the end of his judicial remand period. The case investigation officer, who did not appear before the court, was issued a notice.

During the course of proceedings, the defence counsel submitted a request to the court seeking permission for his client to withdraw money from his bank account to meet the case expenditures.

He stated that Rs 300 million was currently available in the micro-finance bank while Rs 6 million was present in his current account.

The counsel said the petitioner was meeting the expenditures by borrowing from his junior officer. He said his client had also received a notice regarding property tax. The court sought details of the petitioner's property.

The court also reserved its judgment on a plea for not handcuffing Bilal Sheikh. The lawyer stated that his client was 70 years old and he should be exempted from handcuffs.

More Stories From Pakistan

