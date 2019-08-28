UrduPoint.com
Judicial Remand Of Three Accused Extended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

Judicial remand of three accused extended

An Accountability Court Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three accused till September 13, in mega money laundering and fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court Wednesday extended the judicial remand of three accused till September 13, in mega money laundering and fake accounts case.

The accused including Kazim, Faisal Nadeem and Amanullah were produced before the duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand.

Meanwhile, the same judge granted 14-days physical remand of secretary union council Rawat Javed Akhter in a case pertaining to misuse of authority.

NAB prosecutor apprised the judge that the accused was allegedly involved in corruption in grant of contract of bus stand parking area. However, the fees received through various means was also not deposited in banks.

