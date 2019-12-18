Judicial remand of two accused extended till Jan 9

(@imziishan)

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday extended the judicial remand of two accused Dr Dinshaw and former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaim Khani till January 9 in the fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday extended the judicial remand of two accused Dr Dinshaw and former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaim Khani till January 9 in the fake accounts case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case against the above accused lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The accused were produced before the court.

During the course of proceedings, the judge asked as to why the Bureau had not filed a reference against the accused so far. The NAB prosecutor assured the court that the Bureau would do soon.

The court directed the prosecution to produce the accused again on next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of former secretary union council Rawat till January 10, in a case pertaining to embezzlement of public funds.