Judicial Staff Plays Vital Role For Speedy Justice

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :District & Sessions Judge,Rana Masood Akhter,Tuesday said that judicial officials and staff have played a vital role in speedy proceedings and verdicts in the cases of murders and narcotics through model courts.

While addressing a ceremony held in the honour of officials and staff of Model Courts,he said that model courts had helped to a great extent in the speedy proceedings and decisions of cases of murder and narcotics, adding speedy justice was not possible without the support of judicial staff.

Rana said that model court have upheld all principles of justice.

Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi Khurram Saleem, President District Bar Association Rawalpindi Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah, Secretary Bar Association Shahzad Mir, Addl. District & Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer and law officers were present on the occasion.

