Judicial Staff Stranded In Parachinar For 10 Days
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) A group of judicial officers and staff, including two judges and 25 other personnel, have been stranded in Parachinar since Nov 21 due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Kurram district.
Despite the passage of ten days, authorities have yet to devise a plan to rescue the trapped individuals.
President Tehsil Bar Sadda, Naimatullah Khan Advocate on Saturday expressed deep concern over the situation, emphasizing the growing anxiety among the families of stranded staff. He urged relevant authorities to take immediate action to evacuate judicial staff by helicopter, ensuring their safe return.
APP/hsb-azt
