Judicial transparency essential for national progress: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Saturday emphasized that judicial transparency is crucial for the country’s progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the government passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment with a two-thirds majority to ensure fairness and efficiency in the judiciary.

He highlighted that increasing the number of judges in the Supreme Court were necessary steps to address long-pending cases and improve judicial performance.

Barrister Aqeel rejected allegations of political interference in judicial appointments, reaffirming that the government is committed to appointing independent judges who uphold the Constitution.

He stressed that all recent judicial elevations and transfers were conducted transparently and in line with constitutional procedures.

The government, he added, remains focused on strengthening the judiciary and ensuring justice for all citizens.