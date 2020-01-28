UrduPoint.com
Judicial Water & Environment Commission Seals 3 Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:41 PM

Judicial Water & Environment Commission seals 3 units

The Judicial Water and Environment Commission Tuesday sealed three units located at Multan Road for not having proper arrangements of treatment plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Judicial Water and Environment Commission Tuesday sealed three units located at Multan Road for not having proper arrangements of treatment plants.

The action was taken after issuance of final notices by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to the units including knitwear, bakers and a mill.

Deputy Director EPA Ali Ijaz, along with representatives of the judicial commission and Lahore police, took action against the units causing wastewater pollution.

The action was taken on the directions of Punjab Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) M Rizwan, who was earlier briefed by the EPA official in a meeting.

The minister was informed that a report was also forwarded to Judicial Commission head, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi, who had ordered for taking action against the units. The judge also ordered for implementing the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency Act in letter and spirit.

The minister directed the DG EPA to implement the 'Clean and Green Punjab' initiative.

