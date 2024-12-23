Judiciary committed to principles of equality and religious freedom; CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, marked the joyous occasion of Christmas by cutting a festive cake in a special ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday. The event was attended by members of the legal community and Supreme Court employees from the Christian community, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and harmony.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of unity and respect for all faiths, highlighting the commitment of the judiciary to upholding the Constitutional principles of equality and religious freedom. He extended his heartfelt greetings to Christian employees and members of the legal fraternity, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the justice system.

The Chief Justice’s gesture underscored the judiciary's role as a unifying institution in promoting coexistence and fostering goodwill among different communities. This celebration was attended by Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar of the Supreme Court, representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association Mr. Aurangzeb Khan, Additional Secretary, and Chaudhary Tanveer Akhtar, Finance Secretary, Mr Ahmed Ali Member Executive (Sindh), many advocates and staff members of the Supreme Court as well security personnel from the Christian community that reflects the judiciary's dedication to embracing cultural and religious diversity, in alignment with Pakistan's foundational principles of tolerance and unity.