UrduPoint.com

Judiciary Committee Constituted To Curb Corruption In Para-legal Staff

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:28 PM

Judiciary committee constituted to curb corruption in para-legal staff

District and Session Judge Ashfaque Taj has constituted a committee with the objective of `Curbing Corruption in Paralegal Staff'.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge Ashfaque Taj has constituted a committee with the objective of `Curbing Corruption in Paralegal Staff'.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the committee shall operate under the guidelines outlined in the accompanying terms of reference.

The committee will be headed by Abdul Majid, Additional District & Session Judge-X Peshawar. Members of the committee included Fazal Nasir Shah, Senior Civil Judge Peshawar, Ms. Hamna Rehman Qureshi, Civil Judge VII Peshawar and General Secretary District Bar Association Peshawar.

Related Topics

Corruption Peshawar Nasir

Recent Stories

Secretary HEC emphasizes on universities to promot ..

Secretary HEC emphasizes on universities to promote research work, serve as "Thi ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes, treatment plant

2 minutes ago
 Work on first phase of Ravi Riverfront City to sta ..

Work on first phase of Ravi Riverfront City to start soon

2 minutes ago
 66 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

66 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 BRICS Calls for Continued Efforts to Strengthen Ar ..

BRICS Calls for Continued Efforts to Strengthen Arms Control Treaties

8 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Repeat Call for Reform of Key UN B ..

BRICS Countries Repeat Call for Reform of Key UN Bodies - Declaration

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.