Judiciary committee constituted to curb corruption in para-legal staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge Ashfaque Taj has constituted a committee with the objective of `Curbing Corruption in Paralegal Staff'.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the committee shall operate under the guidelines outlined in the accompanying terms of reference.

The committee will be headed by Abdul Majid, Additional District & Session Judge-X Peshawar. Members of the committee included Fazal Nasir Shah, Senior Civil Judge Peshawar, Ms. Hamna Rehman Qureshi, Civil Judge VII Peshawar and General Secretary District Bar Association Peshawar.