Judiciary continued dispensation of justice in difficult times of pandemic: LHC CJ

SHAKARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has said that the judiciary continued provision of justice despite setbacks caused by coronavirus pandemic.

While addressing the Shakargarh Bar Association here on Monday, he said that he worked with full sincerity for dispensation of justice.

The Chief Justice said that he did not shut down courts in the interest of poor and helpless litigants despite pressure due to corona pandemic, adding that a crisis could have emerged if the courts would have been shut altogether.

He said that a number of judicial officers were affected by COVID-19 but the judiciary continued its work.

The LHC Chief Justice said that the lawyers were part of the judicial system and appreciated their role during difficult period of corona.

On the occasion, he said that only those nations could achieve progress which enjoyed supremacy of law.

Referring to Shakargarh as his home town, he said that he loved the city.

He appreciated that literacy rate in Shakargarh was higher than many other areas, adding that the women literacy rate was also higher in this town.