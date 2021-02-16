Judiciary could interpret constitution: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to the prime minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said the judiciary has the prerogative to interpret the constitution, not anybody else like uncle Pervaiz Rashid and uncle Irfan Siddique..

Responding to Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Safdar's tweet, he said the objection of Maryam Safdar on seeking Supreme Court's opinion by government regarding open balloting in Senate elections is beyond comprehension as that interpretation can stop the abhorable practice of the horse trading.

The government has gone to the Supreme Court to find out what the constitution says regarding open balloting in Senate elections.

"You people (The PML-N) don't spend your money — and we have to look who is your investor, " he said.