Judiciary fully independent in country: Farogh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Thursday said the judiciary in Pakistan was fully independent as all the courts were freely performing their functions in accordance with the Constitution.

The government has was neither exerting any pressure nor influencing the courts, he said this while talking to a private television channel.

He said the latest US report on Pakistan's judicial system was not based on facts as the courts on many occasions had given verdicts against the government.