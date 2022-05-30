UrduPoint.com

Judiciary, Legal Fraternity's Role Key In Upholding Rule Of Law: Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Imran Khan on Monday said that the role of judiciary and legal fraternity was key in protecting the country by upholding the rule of law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Imran Khan on Monday said that the role of judiciary and legal fraternity was key in protecting the country by upholding the rule of law.

Talking to lawyers' convention, he said that if they did not resist foreign intervention and corrupt rulers imposed on them than coming generations would not forgive. He said that it was the responsibility of judiciary and lawyers to stand for the rule of law in the country.

He said that the country was going through a defining moment in which roles of judges and lawyers were of paramount importance in defending the country. He said that no country could progress without upholding rule of law and equal justice for all people irrespective of their position in the society. He said that PTI had filed petition in the Supreme Court to seek its ruling on holding peaceful demonstration in the country.

He said that all economic indicators were positive with record remittance, tax collection, record agriculture yield, exports all time high when PTI government was removed through foreign interference.

He said that PTI government had made it clear to foreign powers that they wanted friendship with all countries but would not accept slavery at any cost.

Imran Khan said that international community also recognized Pakistani government's efforts to tackle with Coronavirus crisis.

Imran Khan said that his first responsibility was to protect his own countrymen. He said he wanted strain relations with anybody but slavery was not acceptable to him and his party.

He said that past coward rulers had allowed drone attacks which was the violation of human rights on Pakistani soil in which hundreds of innocent people including children and women were killed.

He wanted the legal fraternity to stand with him in struggle for " Haqiqi Azadi".

He said that during his visit to Russia, PTI government discussed import of fuel and wheat at subsidized rate to give relief to its people by pursuing independent foreign policy.

Imran Khan said that criminals cases would be registered against all those responsible for violence against peaceful protestors coming for long march to Islamabad.

