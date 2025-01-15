Open Menu

Judiciary, Legislature, Administration Three Basic Pillars Of State: AJK President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday stressed the significance of the judiciary, legislature, and administration as three basic pillars of the state.

He emphasized that these institutions must maintain a mutual check and balance to prevent each other from exceeding their limits, which is essential for a modern democratic and welfare country.

He was speaking at the 12th Judicial Conference, hosted in the state metropolis.

President Sultan highlighted the judiciary's role in protecting citizens' fundamental rights, especially when they are at risk of being affected by the actions of the legislature and administration.

He also emphasized the importance of the legislature in performing its duties while upholding the rights of the people.

President Sultan praised the history of the judiciary in AJK, noting its wonderful decisions taken in the public interest.

He stressed the need for automation of judicial records and proceedings to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure the fixation of cases on merit.

The president also emphasized the need to modernize the Prosecution Service, especially criminal prosecution, to improve the judicial system. He stressed the importance of refresher courses for lawyers to familiarize them with modern jurisprudence and technology.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Kashmir, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, was among the key speakers, along with other esteemed justices, including Justice Sardar Liaquat Shaheen, Justice Mian Arif Hassan, and Justice Shahid Bihar.

President Chaudhry's address emphasized the importance of a balanced and efficient system of governance, with a focus on modernization and improvement of the judicial system.

Meanwhile, President Barrister Sultan and Chief Election Commissioner Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria held a farewell meeting in the State's capital city wherein the president appreciated the commissioner's services and excellent performance.

