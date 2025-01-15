Judiciary, Legislature, Administration Three Basic Pillars Of State: AJK President
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday stressed the significance of the judiciary, legislature, and administration as three basic pillars of the state.
He emphasized that these institutions must maintain a mutual check and balance to prevent each other from exceeding their limits, which is essential for a modern democratic and welfare country.
He was speaking at the 12th Judicial Conference, hosted in the state metropolis.
President Sultan highlighted the judiciary's role in protecting citizens' fundamental rights, especially when they are at risk of being affected by the actions of the legislature and administration.
He also emphasized the importance of the legislature in performing its duties while upholding the rights of the people.
President Sultan praised the history of the judiciary in AJK, noting its wonderful decisions taken in the public interest.
He stressed the need for automation of judicial records and proceedings to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure the fixation of cases on merit.
The president also emphasized the need to modernize the Prosecution Service, especially criminal prosecution, to improve the judicial system. He stressed the importance of refresher courses for lawyers to familiarize them with modern jurisprudence and technology.
Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Kashmir, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, was among the key speakers, along with other esteemed justices, including Justice Sardar Liaquat Shaheen, Justice Mian Arif Hassan, and Justice Shahid Bihar.
President Chaudhry's address emphasized the importance of a balanced and efficient system of governance, with a focus on modernization and improvement of the judicial system.
Meanwhile, President Barrister Sultan and Chief Election Commissioner Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (R) Abdul Rashid Sulehria held a farewell meeting in the State's capital city wherein the president appreciated the commissioner's services and excellent performance.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor
Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..
Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative
BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..
Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..
Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..
UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..
UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..
UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judiciary, legislature, administration three basic pillars of state: AJK President1 minute ago
-
Projects of GSPCMP to develop city, as to be source of jobs: Tareen45 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district2 hours ago
-
WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures1 hour ago
-
Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal1 hour ago
-
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through executive order: Sena ..1 hour ago
-
CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals1 hour ago
-
Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio1 hour ago
-
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on his retirement1 hour ago
-
Boy molested, suspect held1 hour ago
-
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari1 hour ago