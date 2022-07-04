UrduPoint.com

Judiciary must reach out to the downtrodden people in difficult times: PHC CJ

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Monday said that the judiciary must reach out to the downtrodden, underprivileged people to provide them justice

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Monday said that the judiciary must reach out to the downtrodden, underprivileged people to provide them justice.

He expressed these views while addressing the Inauguration ceremony of Havelian Judicial Complex and Bar Club on Monday.

He further said that this call of duty is not only for the district judiciary but for him and the learned members of the bars as well.

Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said that he issued instructions to the Forest Department to take effective measures to stop deforestation in Hazara Division.

He said due to deforestation in the Hazara division, forest have been destroyed in the area whereas Mines and Minerals Departments have been awarded leases in the areas.

He said that people were extracting stones from the River Kunhar however, following his directions, the provincial government has allocated Rs500 million for the restoration, rehabilitation and revival of River Kunhar.

The chief justice PHC said that he is personally monitoring the progress of the Havelian judicial complex, the establishment of the Judicial Complex will significantly reduce the problems of the people, lawyers and judges of Havelian Tehsil.

