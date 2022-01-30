Judiciary needs to take stock of its declining reputation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday urged the judiciary to take stock of its rapidly declining reputation in the world rankings.

In a tweet mentioned the question raised by Minister for Law and Justice Forough Naseem that if judges were not responsible for the assets of their wives and children, then how was it possible to hold politicians and bureaucrats accountable?The minister said that new Chief Justice would face this challenge when he would be sworn in.