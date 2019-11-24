Judiciary, police should be indispensably free in order to control crimes: CJP

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said that independent judiciary was as important as an independent police and such institutions should be indispensably free in order to control the crimes.

He expressed these views while addressing police officers during his visit to the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

He said that as the Chief Justice it has always been his priority that self-respect of police officers and officials who come to courts should not be hurt.

CJP Khosa said that in Police Reforms Committee constituted by the former Chief Justice, who played his role in advancing the working of committee as a judge and as a lawyer in the light of his personal experience.

He said that the role of investigation officers has been instrumental for provision of justice and it was their official responsibility to submit the challan in the courts within the given time limit according to the law.

He said that false witness should not be made the part of any record and it should be discouraged at all levels. Action have been taken against 15 false witnesses uptil now, he added.

CJP said that if the investigation officer produced false witnesses in any case then he would also be equally held liable in the crime.

Asif Saeed Khosa said, "We not only provide the justice but also do justice in accordance with the law." He said that the main objective of investigation officer was to reach into in-depth fact findings of the case and keep the court aware of the true facts.

He said that SP complaints have been appointed at every district. He said that in order to disburden the cases in courts and immediate registration of FIR which has shown positive results considerably.

The SP complaints heard the complaints of 120,000 citizens, upon which actions were taken and 95 percent complainants got satisfied before the registration of FIRs which reduced the burden of cases in courts and during this period 15 percent reduction in Writ Petitions for registration of FIRs in High Courts.

He said that 30 percent reduction has been observed in district courts which was appreciable, adding that "Police department deserves applause in this regard." CJP said that District Assessment Committees formed by the order of the judiciary were examining those cases in which the accused were either granted bail or acquitted in order to carve out their recommendations to identify the flaws in investigation system due to which the accused got bailed and released.

He said that the recommendations would be shared with investigation officers so that they do not repeat the same mistakes, adding that the recommendations of the committees would not only benefit the investigation system and investigation officers but also the investigation officers will overcome their flaws.

He said the criminals would not be able to free from the punishment consequently lowering down the ratio of crime considerably.

Asif Saeed Khosa said that it gives me immense pleasure that set up of Model Courts proved very helpful in trials of murder and narcotics cases especially focal persons deputed by the police department played a pivotal role in speedy trials by producing the witnesses in the courts, adding for this cooperation, all Inspector Generals and police department deserves appreciation.

These courts trialled 24,523 cases in 189 days and this is relieving for the judiciary that not a single murder case is pending in many districts of of the country.

He said that it was also observed that due to delay in the cheque dishonour cases, citizens were suffering a lot, judiciary took this matter on priority and after trials so far an amount of around 1 billion rupees has been returned to the actual owners which was very encouraging because when an accused know that his case would not take long in the court then he would think twice before committing a crime and this would also decrease the crime rate.

Chief Justice said that in case of any pressure for posting or transfer by the junior officer on their senior officers, a case of misconduct according to civil service laws must be initiated and if the individual influencing is a government officer than his case must be sent to National Accountability Bureau with a proof.

Upon his arrival at Central Police Office, he was presented salutation by an active police contingent followed by his visit to police museum where DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar briefed him about the cultural heritage and historic documents.

DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the chief justice about the IT Projects of Punjab Police and other initiatives of modern policing and shared that according to the directions of the Supreme Court working system of Punjab Police was upgraded which improved the police performance.

IG Punjab while thanking Chief Justice Khosa upon his visit to the Central Police Office said that Punjab police were providing every possible assistance to the courts for the provision of justice to the citizens.

He said that as per directions of the Supreme Court, the initiatives like SP Complaints, Assessment Committees and Model Courts had improved the police performance.

At the end of the event IGP Punjab presented memorable souvenirs to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa, Senior Judge of Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed and convener Police reforms Committee Afzal Ali Shagri.

Senior Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Secretary Law & Justice Commission Dr Raheem Awan, Convener Police Reforms Committee Afzal Ali Shagri, IGP Punjab captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, IGP Baluchistan Mohsin Hassan Butt, IGP Khyber Pakthoon Khawah Naeem Khan, IGP Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, and IGP Gilgit Baltistan Sanaullah Abbasi along with all Additional IGPs of Punjab Police, DIGs, RPOs, CPOs and DPOs were also present on the occasion.