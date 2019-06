(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday constituted Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal with Justice Lal Jan Khattak as its Chairman.

Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Ijaz Anwar would work as members of the tribunal.

It was notified her by KP Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department here.