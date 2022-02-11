Judicious fund utilization top priority of government: Khichchi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi on Friday said that judicious utilization of funds was the top priority of the government to avoid leakage of resources and make maximum public facilities available to the people without compromising quality.

Addressing an official meeting here, Khichchi warned that no criminal negligence would be tolerated in execution of development schemes and the contractors who have caused wastage of resources and found to be involved in corruption would be got arrested after registration of cases.

He said that no embezzlement of public funds would be tolerated and corrupt elements would be taken to task.

The minister asked the officials to improve the quality of work and material on the on-going road carpeting schemes and electric poles hindering road expansion be shifted immediately.

He said that all the departments should ensure quality of work, material and in time completion of development schemes.

Deputy commissioner Vehari Chaudhry Khizar Afzaal besides heads of different departments were in attendance.