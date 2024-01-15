Judo Trials Commenced At SAU Under The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Judo trials commenced at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Programme
The inauguration took place with the ribbon-cutting by the Vice-Chancellor, SAU Dr. Fatah Mari along with the Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU), Hyderabad Dr. Tayyaba Zarif.
Addressing the audience, Dr. Mari expressed that participating in sports enhances the capabilities of youth, especially their physical strength and SAU is committed to promote both education and sports activities among the youth. The Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU), Hyderabad Dr Tayyaba Zarif said “I am happy to see that Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) management is providing sports opportunities especially to female students”.
She added, there is a need for girls to progress in the field of sports.
Director of sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada provided details about the program, mentioning that Judo trials for Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas regions have started, with 45 female and 82 male participants. While in the second phase, the trials from Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana will be conducted and successful athletes will be rewarded with cash prizes and medals.
On the first day of Judo trials, male athletes Sufian and Hashir qualified in the 50-kilogram weight category, while in the women's 40-kilogram weight category, Sawera and Sumera reached the final.
