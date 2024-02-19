Open Menu

Judo Trials Held

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Judo trials held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Under the PM programme for Judo talent hunt youth sports league, trials in 10 weight

categories from Faisalabad region was held at the Sports Complex Kaleem Shaheed

Park here on Monday.

Over 250 players of 15-25 year-age participated and team for the region

were selected.

Director Sports University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Rana Amjad Iqbal and other officials

were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Martyrs Shaheed From Weight

Recent Stories

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

22 minutes ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

4 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan