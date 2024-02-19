Judo Trials Held
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Under the PM programme for Judo talent hunt youth sports league, trials in 10 weight
categories from Faisalabad region was held at the Sports Complex Kaleem Shaheed
Park here on Monday.
Over 250 players of 15-25 year-age participated and team for the region
were selected.
Director Sports University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Rana Amjad Iqbal and other officials
were also present.
