Judo trials held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Under the PM programme for Judo talent hunt youth sports league, trials in 10 weight

categories from Faisalabad region was held at the Sports Complex Kaleem Shaheed

Park here on Monday.

Over 250 players of 15-25 year-age participated and team for the region

were selected.

Director Sports University of Veterinary Animal Sciences Rana Amjad Iqbal and other officials

were also present.