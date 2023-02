FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The sweeping of roads in the city is in full swing under the 'Jugmug Faisalabad' programme.

In this regard, manual sweeping as well as scraping was done on Jarranwala Road, Samundri Road, and Sargodha Road.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar directed the officers concerned to utilise all resources for cleanliness of the city's roads.