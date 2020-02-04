UrduPoint.com
JUI Always Struggle For Rights Of Women Of GB: Maulana Attaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

Ex-member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and JUI Gilgit Baltistan president Maulana Attaullah Shahab said that they always struggled for the rights of women of Gilgit Baltistan in every forum

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Ex-member Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and JUI Gilgit Baltistan president Maulana Attaullah Shahab said that they always struggled for the rights of women of Gilgit Baltistan in every forum.

He said this while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said that it was their first priority to provide basic rights to the women of Gilgit Baltistan. He said that the government has given a quota of women in all the departments of Gilgit Baltistan and they always appreciated women participation in any national and international event.

"Our women are very intelligent and they can prove their skills in any forum throughout of Pakistan", he said.

He said that the women should be given chance to perform their duties for the development of the country, however all these duties should be in the limits of Islamic laws and regulations.

"We have a very great religion and if we follow the teaching of islam, we will be succeed in any sector if we follow the teaching of Islam", he said.

He further said that they were agreeing to give rights to the women of Gilgit Baltistan under Islamic rules and regulations.

