JUI announces 'Peace March' to express solidarity with martyrs of Police Line blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced a 'peace march' to express solidarity with martyrs of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines blast from Feb 5 to 12 throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced a 'peace march' to express solidarity with martyrs of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines blast from Feb 5 to 12 throughout the province.

The decision was made in a meeting of the JUI provincial council held here at Mufti Mehmood Markaz chaired by Provincial Ameer JUI, Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman. The meeting besides others was attended by Maulana Ataul Haq Darwesh, Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Mufti Obaidullah, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, and Maulana Amanullah Haqqai.

Announcing the details of the 'Peace March', the provincial spokesperson JUI, Abdul Jalil Jan said that all the provincial council expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the Police Lines blast.

He directed all the district committees of JUI to hold peace marches in their respective areas on a daily basis from Feb 5 to 12 to express solidarity with martyred policemen.

He said all the party workers equally share the grief of victim families.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the next general elections and directed district cabinets of the party to prepare the lists of nominated candidates for national and provincial Constituencies and send it to Mufti Mehmood Markaz at Peshawar at the earliest.

It was decided that in the last week of February, the provincial leaders will visit the southern districts as per the schedule and address the training conventions at the district level.

Speaking on the occasion, JUI Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman said that deteriorating law and order situation in the province was the result of wrong policies adopted by Pakistan Tehreen-e-Insaf government and said that today the entire nation is suffering from the wrong decisions of Imran Khan.

He alleged the leadership of PTI made the country paralyze and pushed the country into default record borrowings in 75-year history.