JUI announces protest against stoppage of flour supply in KP from Jan 8-15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman on Sunday announced province-wise protest from January 8 to 15 against stoppage of flour supply by the PTI led Punjab government.

In a statement issued here, Maulana Attaur Rehman urged the JUI's sub organizations to hold protest demonstrations in their respective areas in the district headquarters.

He alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government with the help of hoarders, was creating floor crisis for its price-hike. He said that provincial government's mum over the decision of stoppage of flour supply by the Punjab government was proof of the incompetence of PTI government.

He said the 20Kg sack of flour was available in the entire Punjab province at the rate of Rs 1,300; while the same sack was not available in the markets and was soled at the rate of Rs 3,300 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maulana said that all the district administrations failed to provide relief to masses and appealed to the general public to participate in the JUI's protests throughout the province against stoppage of flour supply and against incompetency of provincial government in service delivery.