JUI Announces Support To PPP Candidates
Published February 01, 2024
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has announced support to candidates of the Pakistan People's Party in NA-84 and PP-75 Constituencies in Sargodha city.
According to spokesman for the JUI , Naib Ameer Punjab Rao Abdul Qayyum, along with Rao Sajid Mehmood, met the PPP candidate for NA-84 and former state minister Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, and candidate from PP-75 Chaudhry Javed Kamboh on Thursday.
During the meeting, Rao Abdul Qayyum promised cooperation to Tasneem Qureshi and Chaudhry Javed, after which their position in the constituency became more stable.
Both PPP candidates thanked and said that they were grateful to the JUI Sargodha party members who promised their support.
