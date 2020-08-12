UrduPoint.com
JUI Announces To Celebrate I-Day With National Zeal

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

JUI announces to celebrate I-Day with national zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) announced to celebrate the 74th Independence Day with full national zeal and zest here on Friday.

District General Secretary JUI Mufti Fazalur Rehman Nasir said on Wednesday that Pakistan came into being after a numerous sacrifices rendered by our forefathers.

In this connection, religious scholars had also contributed extraordinary share to the Pakistan movement. He said that Allama Shabbir Ahmad Usmani was the first chief of JUI Pakistan who hoisted Pakistani flag first after its creation.

All religious scholars affiliated with JUI will highlight the importance of freedom during Juma sermons and specialprayers would be offered for security and prosperity of thecountry, he added.

