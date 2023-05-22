JUI Bahawalpur vows support to Pak Army

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Bahawalpur chapter has said that JUI was proud of Pak Army and no one would be allowed to look down Pakistan Army with an evil eye.

In a press release issued here, senior leader of JUI Bahawalpur, Safdar Shahbaz Rajpoot said that JUI strongly condemned attacks on military installations and important buildings like Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan on 9th May 2023.

"No one would be allowed to damage peace on the pretext of political activities and demonstrations," he said.

He said that JUI fully supports efforts to maintain law and order in the country.