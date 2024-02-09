JUI Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen Wins PB-48 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-48, Pishin-II by securing 17,944 votes.
According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Pahtunkhuwa Mili Awami Party Candidate sardar Amjad Khan who got 15,013 votes.
Overall voters turn out remained 43.04 per cent.
