JUI Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen wins PB-48 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) Candidate Asghar Ali Tareen has won the Balochistan Assembly election from PB-48, Pishin-II by securing 17,944 votes.

According to unofficial result issued by Returning Officer/ECP, his runner up was Pahtunkhuwa Mili Awami Party Candidate sardar Amjad Khan who got 15,013 votes.

Overall voters turn out remained 43.04 per cent.